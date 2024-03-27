Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Dates Announced For 2024 German Indoor Freediving Championship

By John Liang

German Indoor Pool Freediving Championship

The dates for the 2024 German Indoor Freediving Championships have been announced.

The competition will take place on May 11-12, 2024 at the Sindelfingen Swimming Center in Sindelfingen, Germany under CMAS rules.

Disciplines athletes will compete in include Static (STA), Dynamic with Monofin (DYN), Dynamic with Bifin (DBF) and Dynamic No Fins (DNF) along with 2×50, 4×50 and 8×50 speed trials.

All participants from Germany and with German citizenship will be ranked in the
National Open Classification of the German Championships. The first-placed athletes
in each discipline will be awarded the title of “German Champion” in the respective
discipline.

If athletes from other nations take part, there will be a separate international open classification for participants from all nations.

In addition, all participants will be ranked according to their age group and home club in the German Youth and Junior Championships, the German Masters Championships and the Baden-Württemberg Championships.

For more info on the event, go to tc-manatees.de.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

