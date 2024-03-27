Dates Announced For 2024 German Indoor Freediving Championship

The dates for the 2024 German Indoor Freediving Championships have been announced.

The competition will take place on May 11-12, 2024 at the Sindelfingen Swimming Center in Sindelfingen, Germany under CMAS rules.

Disciplines athletes will compete in include Static (STA), Dynamic with Monofin (DYN), Dynamic with Bifin (DBF) and Dynamic No Fins (DNF) along with 2×50, 4×50 and 8×50 speed trials.

All participants from Germany and with German citizenship will be ranked in the

National Open Classification of the German Championships. The first-placed athletes

in each discipline will be awarded the title of “German Champion” in the respective

discipline.

If athletes from other nations take part, there will be a separate international open classification for participants from all nations.

In addition, all participants will be ranked according to their age group and home club in the German Youth and Junior Championships, the German Masters Championships and the Baden-Württemberg Championships.

For more info on the event, go to tc-manatees.de.