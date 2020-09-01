Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Check Out This Upcoming WWII Shipwrecks Webinar

Scientists from the U.S. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II this week with a webinar on shipwrecks off the North Carolina coast.

Over the last 10 years, the Monitor National Marine Sanctuary (MNMS) and National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) Beaufort Lab have been documenting shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina from the Battle of the Atlantic.

“The research conducted by MNMS and NCCOS honors the sacrifices of our Allied seamen and the heroism of the U.S. Merchant Marine, as well as recognizing the role these nationally significant shipwrecks play in the region’s health as habitat for marine ecosystems.”

The webinar will showcase the technologies used to document those shipwrecks, including acoustic surveys aboard the NOAA ship Nancy Foster, which not only detail the wrecks themselves but also show sonar images of the fish and other marine life that call those shipwrecks home.

“Along with collecting critical data to interpret this naval battlefield, the project also demonstrates the significance of these shipwrecks as both ecological and historical wonders. This project is an example of NOAA offices collaborating to use their best assets to document the incredible maritime history and marine life off North Carolina’s shores.”

The webinar will take place on September 2nd at 1:00 pm Eastern time.

To register for the event, click here.

