COARE Shows Off Its Work At DEMA Show 2023

The Center for Oceanic Awareness, Research and Education is making its presence felt at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans, even though its executive director is in Nairobi, Kenya working to end plastic pollution.

COARE’s Executive Director Topher Chin is in Nairobi for the third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-3).

According to the UN Environment Programme, INC-3 marks the mid-point of the journey toward a global treaty. It follows two earlier rounds of negotiations: INC-1, which took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in November 2022, and INC-2, which was held in Paris in June. Two more INC sessions are planned for 2024.

In an Instagram post, Chin said:

“COARE has been instrumental in this effort since it began, and this path is essential for our future!”

COARE has been a mainstay at DEMA Show for over 15 years.

For more info about COARE, go to coare.org.