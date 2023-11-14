Tuesday, November 14, 2023
COARE Shows Off Its Work At DEMA Show 2023

John Liang
-

COARE at DEMA Show 2023
COARE at DEMA Show 2023

The Center for Oceanic Awareness, Research and Education is making its presence felt at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans, even though its executive director is in Nairobi, Kenya working to end plastic pollution.

COARE’s Executive Director Topher Chin is in Nairobi for the third session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-3).

According to the UN Environment Programme, INC-3 marks the mid-point of the journey toward a global treaty. It follows two earlier rounds of negotiations: INC-1, which took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, in November 2022, and INC-2, which was held in Paris in June. Two more INC sessions are planned for 2024.

In an Instagram post, Chin said:

“COARE has been instrumental in this effort since it began, and this path is essential for our future!”

COARE has been a mainstay at DEMA Show for over 15 years.

For more info about COARE, go to coare.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

