COVID-19 Testing Available At Two Roatan Resorts

Two properties on Roatan have announced that on-site COVID-19 antigen testing is now available. The two properties are:

Turquoise Bay Dive and Beach Resort.

Mayan Princess Beach and Dive Resort.

According to management at both properties, health officials will conduct the tests on Thursdays and Fridays, and electronic results are available in three hours. Hard-copy paper results will be delivered to the resort the following day.

The testing is at the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and is aimed to meet the negative test requirements for passengers returning to the USA.

Tests will cost US$50/~£36.5 /~€41.4 per person.