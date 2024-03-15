Crowdfunding Project Underway For The LEFEET P1 Underwater Scooter

A crowdfunding campaign for the latest version of the LEFEET underwater scooter is underway.

The LEFEET P1’s modular design makes it more simple and provides greater adaptability. It weighs less than 5 pounds/2.3kg and has a top speed of 2.3m/7.6ft per second or 5.1mph/8.21kph.

Another highlight is the P1’s compactness, according to the developers:

“This compact design was aimed at ensuring travel-friendliness, especially for air travel. Additionally, we focused on making the scooter maneuverable in tight underwater spaces such as coral swim-throughs, caves, or shipwrecks. The compact size not only enhances underwater mobility but also provides freedom when the scooter is not in use, unlike larger conventional scooters that can be cumbersome in the water. The innovative design of the P1 aims to simplify every aspect of diving, from reaching your dive site to navigating underwater.”

For more info, check out the video below or go to the P1’s Kickstarter page.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)