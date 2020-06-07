Dancing Through the Waters | Julie Gautier

This week’s video follows Julie Gautier – filmmaker, director, and underwater artist. Known for working with her partner Guillaume Nery on their epic and popular videos such as One Breath Around The World and Ocean Gravity.

Water has always played an important role in Julie’s life. Growing up in Reunion Island, she cultivated a love of dance from her mother and found a way to combine her two passions. We follow Julie as she dives deep into the underwater world in Cenote El Oxman in Playa del Carmen in Mexico, culminating her trip in a transformative performance inspired by her travels.

