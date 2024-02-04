Dates For The Annual Yap Day Celebrations Announced

If you’re going on a dive trip to Micronesia late this month, the dates for the 54th Annual Yap Day celebrations have been announced.

The event will take place on February 29 and March 1, and this year it will be held in the village of Makiy in Gagil municipality. The two-day event is the most significant cultural event in Micronesia and aims to bring to the fore and highlight everything about Yapese culture, history, heritage, cuisine and more.

The event will kick off with traditional conch shell blowing and stone money as usual. This is followed by a wide range of presentations of traditional Yapese cultural items, food and drinks. The events scheduled are interspersed with male and female standing and sitting traditional dances from the various communities on the islands, including Maap, Rumuu, Rumung, Gagil and Rull.

Other events planned during the festival included traditional skills competitions, ceremonial dress displays, log pulling as well as visits to the dwarf forest and Mangyol stone money bank. Before and after the event, the Yap Visitors Bureau is organizing various visits to a host of locations, both cultural and historical ones, as well as some famous World War II sites.