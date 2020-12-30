Saturday, January 9, 2021
Video Of The Week

DeeperBlue Video Of The Year 2020

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week

Light Flight

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Light Flight
Read more
Video Of The Week

Freediving For Scallops in Alaska with Kimi Werner

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Freediving For Scallops in Alaska with Kimi Werner
Read more
Video Of The Week

Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Read more
Video Of The Week

Clovis

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Clovis
Read more
Video Of The Week

Hold Your Breath

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Hold Your Breath
Read more

We’re rapidly approaching the new year and we’ve just completed judging one of our favorite features of the whole year… The DeeperBlue Video Of The Year.

We’ve taken a look back over all the videos we’ve featured in 2020 on our Video Of The Week to decide not only what was the most popular video as chosen by you, but also what the team at DeeperBlue.com felt stood out the most.

As usual, there were some utterly stunning videos and strong competition featured during the year, however, one of the firm favorites with both readers and staff was a short freediving film by Lexie Alford.

Lexie is a content creator with an amazing story – she traveled to all 196 countries in the world by 21 years old and gained the Guinness World Record for “Youngest Person to Travel to Every Country”.

Her short film The Most Beautiful Free Diving in the World is not only a stunning film but also spoke to many of you with its message about Lexie using freediving to help conquer fears of the water. She teams up with other content creators Emmett Sparling, Josiah Gordon & Chelsea Yamase as they all explain their connection to the oceans and how freediving connects them to the water.

While it does feature a collaboration with a brand, we still felt it was a very impactful and well put together film and deserved the win.

Congratulations to Lexie and the team on this compelling video and a well-deserved winner of our Video Of The Year.

You can watch the film above or on YouTube directly.

Paralenz

The DeeperBlue.com Video Of The Week, brought to you by Paralenz, showcases every week some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Vaquita to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and a tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Vaquita a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.

You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

DeeperBlue Video Of The Year 2020 1
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US