DEMA Lobbying Against Higher Insurance Prices For Dive Trips

The Diving Equipment & Marketing Association is calling on the US Congress to roll back legislation that has caused an increase in dive trip prices.

Lawmakers imposed a brand-new liability requirement on small dive, snorkel and tour boat operators. As a result, dive centers, day-boat operators, dive training organizations and dive travel providers are paying dramatically higher fees for mandatory insurance coverage.

Understandably, in order to stay in business, those costs are being passed to dive customers.

DEMA’s proposed legislation, the DIVE BOAT Act, calls for a solution that would help ensure vessels that are operating safely are not burdened with unnecessary insurance hikes, thus maintaining reasonable, affordable prices on dive travel.

For more info, DEMA has set up a website where divers can contact their representatives in Congress.