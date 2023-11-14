Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Dirty Dozen Expeditions Unveils New Video Production Venture

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

Dirty Dozen Expeditions at DEMA Show 2023
Dirty Dozen Expeditions at DEMA Show 2023

Dirty Dozen Expeditions specializes in creating expertly curated technical diving itineraries that explore some of the most remote places on the planet and is back at DEMA Show 2023 with new destinations and a new venture.

Introducing Dirty Dozen Productions to the DEMA Show day one crowd, their new venture includes all things video production.

From skilled camera operators to state-of-the-art gear rentals featuring Nauticam and Red cameras, Dirty Dozen Productions is ready to make a cinematic splash in challenging underwater filming involving remote locations.

While their commitment to connecting seasoned divers with eager enthusiasts remains at the heart of their mission, this new venture adds a “reel twist” to the narrative.

Check out their current boat schedules embarking on Truk Lagoon, Bikini Atoll, Galapagos Islands, Palau and Solomons, and hold tight for news on the latest destinations coming soon at thedirtydozenexpeditions.com.

For more info on Dirty Dozen Productions, go to dirtydozen.productions.

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brownhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

