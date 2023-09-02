Saturday, September 2, 2023
Diving Travel

Discover the Magic Of Loreto In Baja California Sur

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

sea turtle in the water (Photo by Constanza S. Mora)
sea turtle in the water (Photo by Constanza S. Mora)

This fall, why not explore the magic of Loreto, in Baja California Sur?

The waters of the Gulf of California and the Islands Bay of Loreto offer some spectacular diving conditions. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the area provides pristine conditions, with stunning vibrant coral reefs in crystal clear blue waters. Moreover, with its many sheltered coves and bays, the location is ideal for snorkeling and kayaking to while away the time between dives.

While the diving and watersports are spectacular, Loreto has much more to offer; with a gorgeous climate, the area is rich in flora and fauna, and the Sierra de la Giganta mountain range is the perfect backdrop for hiking and trekking.

At the end of the day, the town is full of life with an excellent culinary scene, so you can wrap up your day with a great dinner with friends and family.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,063FollowersFollow
2,721FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,838FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US