Dive RAID Launches New Dynamic Apnea Course

Dive RAID International announced this week that it has launched a new dynamic apnea course.

The dynamic apnea course follows RAID’s announcement last month of its Static Apnea program.

According to the course description:

“The RAID Dynamic Apnea Specialty course is a comprehensive training program designed to provide freedivers with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in dynamic apnea swims. The course focuses specifically on dynamic apnea with bi-fins (DYNB) and dynamic apnea no fins (DNF). ?Participants will learn proper techniques, including buoyancy control, streamlining, and finning techniques. The course also covers important safety considerations, such as recognizing signs of hypoxia and performing rescue techniques. Additionally, the course emphasizes the importance of relaxation and mental focus, as well as the buddy system for supervision and support.”

For more info, go to diveraid.com.