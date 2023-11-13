Monday, November 13, 2023
Scuba DivingDEMA Show Coverage

DiveAssure Launches New Products And Look

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

man with scuba diving insurance in scuba diving suit in water
Scuba diving insurance is a must if you are going to dive!

DiveAssure has announced the launch of a series of new insurance products, as well as a new look for the company.

The new products available include domestic diving accident coverage within the US.

Currently, coverage is available in 34 states and territories, with more being added as they are granted regulatory approval. Coverage also includes a named watersport and search and rescue.

The new plans have three levels of coverage:

  • Gold.
  • Platinum.
  • Diamond.

You can meet DiveAssure at booth 3129 at the upcoming DEMA Show.

You can find the list of approved states here, or find more information about coverage here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,240FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US