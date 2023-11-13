DiveAssure Launches New Products And Look

DiveAssure has announced the launch of a series of new insurance products, as well as a new look for the company.

The new products available include domestic diving accident coverage within the US.

Currently, coverage is available in 34 states and territories, with more being added as they are granted regulatory approval. Coverage also includes a named watersport and search and rescue.

The new plans have three levels of coverage:

Gold.

Platinum.

Diamond.

You can meet DiveAssure at booth 3129 at the upcoming DEMA Show.

You can find the list of approved states here, or find more information about coverage here.