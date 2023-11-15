Divevolk Is Expanding Underwater Communications

The Divevolk SeaTouch Housing for smartphones has reached its fourth generation, catering to both iPhone and Android.

Featuring patented touchscreen membrane technology, this housing enables access to all phone functions when submerged underwater.

An exciting addition for 2024 is the integrated mobile signal transmitter, enhancing the capabilities of these smartphone housings. This innovative unit will transmit signals from the surface to 98 feet/30 meters down, enabling users to perform a multitude of tasks underwater, including using apps, making phone calls and livestreaming.

Divevolk has slated the release of this unit for the middle of 2024, with an anticipated price range beginnng at around US$2,000/~€1,845. This development marks Divevolk’s commitment to advancing underwater communications and interaction, offering enthusiasts the ability to seamlessly integrate their smartphones into their underwater experiences.

For more info, go to divevolk.com.