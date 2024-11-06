Thursday, November 7, 2024
Emperor Divers and Bilikiki Cruises Announce New Partnership

By John Liang

Emperor Divers join forces with Bilikiki Cruises
Liveaboard holiday companies Emperor Divers and Solomon Islands-based Bilikiki Cruises have joined forces.

The arrangement will see Emperor promote its new partner to a more global audience using its large customer base and strong market reputation as well as incorporating some of the operational and development work.

Emperor Divers CEO Alex Bryant said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Bilikiki to the Emperor family. Our organisations are well matched as both have a very loyal client base and are renowned for providing excellent customer service.

“By joining forces, we feel we can help further progress the hugely-popular Bilikiki product and also introduce our established guests to a new area in which to dive. It’s a very exciting arrangement for us. We are well established in our three current destinations of the Red Sea, Indonesia and Maldives but this new arrangement gives us a great chance to develop, to explore the Solomon Islands and take in some new diving experiences.”

Bilikiki Cruises’ managing director Sam Leeson added:

“We’re delighted to have linked up with Emperor Divers to create this new working relationship. The chance to work with such a prominent organisation in the liveaboard industry is a great opportunity for us.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

