Emperor Divers and Bilikiki Cruises Announce New Partnership

Liveaboard holiday companies Emperor Divers and Solomon Islands-based Bilikiki Cruises have joined forces.

The arrangement will see Emperor promote its new partner to a more global audience using its large customer base and strong market reputation as well as incorporating some of the operational and development work.

Emperor Divers CEO Alex Bryant said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Bilikiki to the Emperor family. Our organisations are well matched as both have a very loyal client base and are renowned for providing excellent customer service.

“By joining forces, we feel we can help further progress the hugely-popular Bilikiki product and also introduce our established guests to a new area in which to dive. It’s a very exciting arrangement for us. We are well established in our three current destinations of the Red Sea, Indonesia and Maldives but this new arrangement gives us a great chance to develop, to explore the Solomon Islands and take in some new diving experiences.”

Bilikiki Cruises’ managing director Sam Leeson added:

“We’re delighted to have linked up with Emperor Divers to create this new working relationship. The chance to work with such a prominent organisation in the liveaboard industry is a great opportunity for us.”