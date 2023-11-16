Evolve USA Launches New FREEQ Goggles, EVO45 Hybrid Reversible Wetsuits

The folks at Evolve USA unveiled new freediving goggles as well as a reversible wetsuit line at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans.

The FREEQ goggles draw inspiration from the legacy of the Hektometer goggles. They sport a self-equalizing feature that allows for a seamless, hands-free dive and a depth rating of 150ft/46m.

The EVO45 wetsuit incorporates 45 recycled plastic bottles into its construction. The BLUE GLIDE Yamamoto SCS Smoothskin is very hydrodynamic, and the REEF TUFF Yamamoto PRO Ultrastretch Nylon stretches around the diver’s body contours for a perfect fit. The material is also extremely durable and features quick-dry characteristics.

They also showed off a patent-pending silicone weight belt with notches and a quick-release buckle as well as a prototype D-ring for attaching a snorkel. Additionally, there was an inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard that comes with its own bag as well as a collapsible counterbalanced freediving rig.

The FREEQ goggles are available in three colors — Electric Blue Lemonade, Pure White and Knockout Pink — and retail from US$189.95/~€175 to $483.95/~€445.

The EVO45 wetsuits are available in 3.5mm and 5mm thicknesses and men’s and women’s sizes XS to XL and retail from $359.95/~€331 to $399.95/~€368.

For more info, go to evolveapnea.com.