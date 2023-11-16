Thursday, November 16, 2023
Evolve USA Launches New FREEQ Goggles, EVO45 Hybrid Reversible Wetsuits

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Evolve FREEQ Goggles
Evolve FREEQ Goggles

The folks at Evolve USA unveiled new freediving goggles as well as a reversible wetsuit line at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans.

The FREEQ goggles draw inspiration from the legacy of the Hektometer goggles. They sport a self-equalizing feature that allows for a seamless, hands-free dive and a depth rating of 150ft/46m.

The EVO45 wetsuit incorporates 45 recycled plastic bottles into its construction. The BLUE GLIDE Yamamoto SCS Smoothskin is very hydrodynamic, and the REEF TUFF Yamamoto PRO Ultrastretch Nylon stretches around the diver’s body contours for a perfect fit. The material is also extremely durable and features quick-dry characteristics.

Evolve EVO45 Reversible Wetsuit
Evolve EVO45 Reversible Wetsuit

They also showed off a patent-pending silicone weight belt with notches and a quick-release buckle as well as a prototype D-ring for attaching a snorkel. Additionally, there was an inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard that comes with its own bag as well as a collapsible counterbalanced freediving rig.

Evolve Silicone Weight Belt
Evolve Silicone Weight Belt

The FREEQ goggles are available in three colors — Electric Blue Lemonade, Pure White and Knockout Pink — and retail from US$189.95/~€175 to $483.95/~€445.

The EVO45 wetsuits are available in 3.5mm and 5mm thicknesses and men’s and women’s sizes XS to XL and retail from $359.95/~€331 to $399.95/~€368.

For more info, go to evolveapnea.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

