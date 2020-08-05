Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Ocean

Fabien Cousteau Wants To Build A New Underwater Research Station

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Fabien Cousteau's Project Proteus
Fabien Cousteau's Project Proteus

Ocean advocate Fabien Cousteau wants to take his grandfather Jacques-Ives’ idea of an underwater habitat to a whole new level.

The younger Cousteau recently unveiled plans for “Project Proteus,” a venture to build the world’s largest underwater laboratory.

In 2014, Cousteau’s Mission 31 team spent a month living in Aquarius, the world’s only underwater research lab and the longest-duration mission in the lab’s history.

One of the biggest lessons from Mission 31 gave Cousteau and his team a firsthand understanding of saturation diving and the luxury that affords scientists who want to do long-term experiments and studies while being able to spend the most amount of time underwater.

According to the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center website:

“The success and global reach of Mission 31 set the stage for and became the proof of concept to support the development of the next generation, deep-sea research facility.

“The FCOLC seeks to continue the work advanced by Fabien and the team on Mission 31 by redefining the frontiers of marine research and establishing a technologically advanced underwater research facility aimed at advancing the way we go about saturation diving, while expanding our understanding of ocean processes and how they impact our lives and our climate.”

For more info, check out Project Proteus here.

(Image credit: Proteus/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

293,212FansLike
67,492FollowersFollow
2,421FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,282FollowersFollow
1,190SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US