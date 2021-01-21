Fourth Element Unveils New 7mm Xenos Wetsuit, Neoprene Hooded Vest

The folks at Fourth Element have extended their wetsuit range with the launch of the new 7mm Xenos and a new neoprene hooded vest.

The company says the design criteria to make the Xenos as easy as possible to get on and off has been achieved by cutaway ankles (inspired by the fast transition features of triathlon suits) and smooth linings in the arms and legs. 7mm neoprene with Thermoflex linings on the torso and Glideskin wrist seals ensure that this suit can take you into a cooler comfort zone.

The suit includes features such as snag-free, hook-and-loop neck closures with improved sealing surfaces to further reduce water ingress, and hardwearing Supratex-lined knee panels provide tough, yet comfortable knee protection.

When you combine the Xenos wetsuit with Fourth Element’s new hooded vest, you get 10mm protection on the vital body core. The vest has a 5mm neoprene hood to make this the perfect combination for diving in cooler temperatures.

For more info, go to fourthelement.com.