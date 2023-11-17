Fourth Element Unveils the Seeker Mask at DEMA Show: A Visionary Dive Experience

The Seeker Mask from Fourth Element offers a revolutionary underwater experience with its near-natural field of vision, ensuring an immersive encounter akin to not wearing a mask at all.

Designed for universal fit across diverse face shapes, the Seeker incorporates unique facial geometry to achieve low volume and an exceptional fit.

With the option of two lenses — Clarity and Contrast — the mask provides versatility to cater to different preferences. The soft silicone face seal guarantees optimal comfort, complemented by a stylish molded Fourth Element logo.

Additionally, the Seeker is compatible with the company’s range of recycled elastic straps, contributing to sustainability. For added convenience, the mask comes with durable protection and easy storage in a low-profile case.

The Seeker mask retails for US$175.50/£130/€148.50.

For more info, go to fourthelement.com.