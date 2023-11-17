Friday, November 17, 2023
Fourth Element Unveils the Seeker Mask at DEMA Show: A Visionary Dive Experience

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

Fourth Element Unveils The Seeker Mask At DEMA Show 2023

The Seeker Mask from Fourth Element offers a revolutionary underwater experience with its near-natural field of vision, ensuring an immersive encounter akin to not wearing a mask at all.

Designed for universal fit across diverse face shapes, the Seeker incorporates unique facial geometry to achieve low volume and an exceptional fit.

With the option of two lenses — Clarity and Contrast — the mask provides versatility to cater to different preferences. The soft silicone face seal guarantees optimal comfort, complemented by a stylish molded Fourth Element logo.

Additionally, the Seeker is compatible with the company’s range of recycled elastic straps, contributing to sustainability. For added convenience, the mask comes with durable protection and easy storage in a low-profile case.

The Seeker mask retails for US$175.50/£130/€148.50.

For more info, go to fourthelement.com.

Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

