Thursday, January 9, 2025
Freediving

‘Freediver’ Documentary Director: ‘This Is The Hardest Film I Had To Make’

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Freediver | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube
Freediver | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube

Making the “Freediver” documentary that showcased champion Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov was incredibly challenging, according to the film’s director Michael John Warren.

“Almost every project I did prepared me for what this was, and there is no question that this is the hardest film I had to make as a director,” Warren said in a recent interview with bleedingcool.com.

Warren surmised during the making of the film that Molchanov is “almost a lonely person” in that so few people can do what he does.

“The ocean itself is a huge, unexplored part of our planet. Alexey knows the ocean better than most people in the world. We got to be underwater with him and got to be on boats in the middle of nowhere with him. We got to swim with whales as a crew. It was an incredible experience.”

“Freediver” is available on Prime Video in the US, on Paramount+ in Canada as well as Foxtel, Paramount+ and BINGE in Australia.

Check out the trailer below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,259FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US