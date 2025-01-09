‘Freediver’ Documentary Director: ‘This Is The Hardest Film I Had To Make’

Making the “Freediver” documentary that showcased champion Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov was incredibly challenging, according to the film’s director Michael John Warren.

“Almost every project I did prepared me for what this was, and there is no question that this is the hardest film I had to make as a director,” Warren said in a recent interview with bleedingcool.com.

Warren surmised during the making of the film that Molchanov is “almost a lonely person” in that so few people can do what he does.

“The ocean itself is a huge, unexplored part of our planet. Alexey knows the ocean better than most people in the world. We got to be underwater with him and got to be on boats in the middle of nowhere with him. We got to swim with whales as a crew. It was an incredible experience.”

“Freediver” is available on Prime Video in the US, on Paramount+ in Canada as well as Foxtel, Paramount+ and BINGE in Australia.

Check out the trailer below.