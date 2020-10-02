Freediving For A Bottle Of Rum

If you live in the U.K., are a freediving fan as well as a rum connoisseur, Project AWARE and the folks who make Kraken Rum might just have the thing for you.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum is launching a new, limited-edition bottle called “Unknown Deep.”

Thing is, it’s the manner of the launch that’s interesting.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum is opening its first underwater “Dive Thru” and committing to support ocean conservation with the sale of every bottle.

Kraken has teamed up with freediver Beci Ryan, who, according to Project AWARE, “will be tasked with diving down and retrieving the limited-edition bottles for customers from the prized underwater stash, which dwells in the depths of the National Diving and Activity Centre (NDAC) at Chepstow in the United Kingdom. From every sale of the new limited edition bottle, £1 will be donated to Project AWARE.”

Danna Moore, Global Operations Director for Project AWARE, said:

“Partnerships, along with a groundswell of community support, are two critical ingredients necessary to drive change. Kraken Rum has a rich history of supporting marine life, so we’re proud to join forces to raise funds and awareness for the plight of our ocean and its wildlife.”

To win a chance of having your own Kraken bottle retrieved from the deep by Beci Ryan, you’ll need to visit the The League of Darkness website, buy a bottle, and then hit the “claim” button to be entered into the ballot.

If you just want to pre-order a bottle, which will be released on October 18th, 2020, go to Amazon’s U.K. website.