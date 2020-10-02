Friday, October 2, 2020
FreedivingOcean

Freediving For A Bottle Of Rum

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Kraken Limited Edition
Kraken Limited Edition

If you live in the U.K., are a freediving fan as well as a rum connoisseur, Project AWARE and the folks who make Kraken Rum might just have the thing for you.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum is launching a new, limited-edition bottle called “Unknown Deep.”

Thing is, it’s the manner of the launch that’s interesting.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum is opening its first underwater “Dive Thru” and committing to support ocean conservation with the sale of every bottle.

Kraken has teamed up with freediver Beci Ryan, who, according to Project AWARE, “will be tasked with diving down and retrieving the limited-edition bottles for customers from the prized underwater stash, which dwells in the depths of the National Diving and Activity Centre (NDAC) at Chepstow in the United Kingdom. From every sale of the new limited edition bottle, £1 will be donated to Project AWARE.”

Danna Moore, Global Operations Director for Project AWARE, said:

“Partnerships, along with a groundswell of community support, are two critical ingredients necessary to drive change. Kraken Rum has a rich history of supporting marine life, so we’re proud to join forces to raise funds and awareness for the plight of our ocean and its wildlife.”

To win a chance of having your own Kraken bottle retrieved from the deep by Beci Ryan, you’ll need to visit the The League of Darkness website, buy a bottle, and then hit the “claim” button to be entered into the ballot.

If you just want to pre-order a bottle, which will be released on October 18th, 2020, go to Amazon’s U.K. website.

 

SourceProject AWARE
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,333FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,512FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,252FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US