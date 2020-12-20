Freediving For Scallops in Alaska with Kimi Werner

This week’s video is from spearfishing legend Kimi Werner.

Kimi Werner has a dream come true when she goes freediving for scallops for the very first time. This underwater treasure hunt comes with a few challenges and a whole lot of beauty! So much beauty, that it is celebrated with a date night on the old dock, cooking up fresh scallops for the first time.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

