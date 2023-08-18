Freediving From Movement Artists’ Seminar Announced

Award-winning videographer, freediving instructor and photographer Bastien Soleil announced a new unique course aimed at marrying the freedom of freediving with the art of movement artists.

With his new project, “The First Breath,” Soleil wants to give movement artists more options to unleash their creativity by letting them access the underwater world safely. The first 5-day course will take place in the famous Y-40 pool in Italy on November 2-7, 2023.

The course will cover a wide range of skills and freediving know-how and includes the following:

Full-board accommodation.

30 hours of effective pool training.

Diving insurance & welcome pack.

Free diving equipment for use on the course.

Workshops with Marion Crampe & Lia Kemendi.

1 min short video shot by Oram Dannreuther.

The course costs €2,800/~US$3,067/~£2,416.

You can check out a video of the work below.