Friday, August 18, 2023
Freediving From Movement Artists’ Seminar Announced

Award-winning videographer, freediving instructor and photographer Bastien Soleil announced a new unique course aimed at marrying the freedom of freediving with the art of movement artists.

With his new project, “The First Breath,” Soleil wants to give movement artists more options to unleash their creativity by letting them access the underwater world safely. The first 5-day course will take place in the famous Y-40 pool in Italy on November 2-7, 2023.

The course will cover a wide range of skills and freediving know-how and includes the following:

  • Full-board accommodation.
  • 30 hours of effective pool training.
  • Diving insurance & welcome pack.
  • Free diving equipment for use on the course.
  • Workshops with Marion Crampe & Lia Kemendi.
  • 1 min short video shot by Oram Dannreuther.

The course costs €2,800/~US$3,067/~£2,416.

You can check out a video of the work below.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

