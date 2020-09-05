Saturday, September 5, 2020
Freediving In The Caves Of Paradise

By DeeperBlue.com

This week’s video is a vlog from Lukas Mueller – a shark scientist, freediver & speaker from Germany.

In this great short video, Lukas explores the cave systems of Menorca, an island that can only be described as a paradise for freedivers. He hosts Menorca Freediving Weeks during the summer for aspiring water monkeys to become ocean explorers.

