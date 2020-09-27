Freediving The Amazing North Solitary Island In Australia

This week’s video is from probably the nicest and happiest World Champion Freediver & YouTuber – Adam Stern.

Adam and his family are on a Freediving road trip in Australia. In this fun video, we see their adventures freediving North Solitary Island and dived the marine parks around the island. The water was clear and there was life everywhere. It’s close to home for Adam and he is amazed at what wonders sit on just his doorstep that he would not have explored unless the pandemic had hit.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.