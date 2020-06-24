History of Diving Museum Holding Vintage Book Sale

The History of Diving Museum in Florida is holding a sale of a bunch of vintage diving books dating back to the 1950s.

The museum recently received a collection of diving and maritime themed books owned by the late Lee Somers, a dive safety pioneer. Somers began diving in 1954 and throughout his life worked to develop and create many instructor and college educational programs, including the Research Diving Program and a hyperbaric research facility at the University of Michigan.

According to the museum:

“We thank his lovely wife Martha Somers, and industry veteran Dan Orr for coordinating the efforts to ship the books to HDM. Martha was kind enough to donate the items to enhance and benefit the Bauer Diving Research Library. With help from staff and volunteers, the vast inventory was sorted through to allow the Museum to determine which books contributed to the Museum’s mission and which others may be able to find a new home elsewhere.”

Some volumes were donated back to the original organizations for their own historical records and libraries, while others are being made available to the public. In keeping with most people spending more time at home (and on their computers), the Museum has listed the books that are available for purchase through the Museum’s online store.

Any book purchased from the Vintage Book Sale section will help fund the Museum’s Research Library. This contribution goes towards maintaining the collection in an environmentally controlled atmosphere, providing access to researchers, and more. The Research Library also hosts the free monthly Immerse Yourself presentations and other events throughout the year.

The book topics range from diving techniques, marine biology, technical manuals, and other fascinating themes. Some of the earlier books date back to the 1950s. There is a wide range of prices, providing options for everyone.

To buy a book online, go to divingmuseum.org. When purchasing online, use the code VNTBK at checkout to receive $5.00 off shipping charges.