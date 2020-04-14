If you’re a diving enthusiast craving the opportunity to speak one-to-one with professionals in the field but are homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you won’t want to miss out on Divesoft’s new weekly DIVETALKS livestream on Facebook.

Divesoft has created an interactive way every Thursday afternoon to stay involved in conversations revolving around the passion of diving.

Joseph Jonathan Bosquez will lead the interviews and discussions, sharing divers’ unique stories of the past and their perspectives on the future of diving. And your interaction is highly encouraged too; you can ask your questions in advance of the event, or in the comments section during the livestream, joining in on the diving family conversation.

This show will offer viewers the opportunity to stay connected to the diving world, bringing famous scuba divers right into their homes. Each week will feature a special guest from the diving community who will tell their story, share experiences, and answer your questions.

For a better idea as to what an interview entails, check out the first interview with renowned Canadian diver Jill Heinerth.

The second episode featured an interview with Becky Kagan Schott, Emmy Award-winning underwater photographer, technical diving instructor and videographer. Check out that interview below.

Future episodes include:

Stéphan Senécal – April 16th

Aron Arngrimsson – April 23rd

Michael Menduno – April 30th

Mike Pederson “Dive Right in Scuba” – May 7th

Steve Bogaerts – May 14th

Marissa Eckert – May 21st

Jeff Bozanic – May 28th

Edd Sorenson – June 4th

Sonia Rowley – June 11th

For more info, go to the Divesoft Facebook Page.