IANTD has announced the introduction of a “Stimulus Package” for its instructors and training centers.

The move is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a massive toll on industries around the world, including the diving industry, which has come to a screeching halt.

The Stimulus Package is available to facilities and instructors affiliated with the IANTD US office and will take the form of a $100 credit, which can be used on IANTD training materials between now and September 1st, 2020.

Qualification is relatively straightforward, with any IANTD instructor or facility with less than 500 employees being eligible. The credit will be applied automatically to the member’s account and does not have to be paid back.

According to Tom Mount, the CEO of IANTD World HQ:

“We wanted to do something for the dive industry and our members that would really help them where its most important to the likelihood of their business. What better way then to give the members back the money that they paid but could not use during this tough time. We know that every amount of money helps keep our dive business diving and we want to help stimulate that with our members.”