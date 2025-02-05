Indonesian Navy Rescues Passengers, Crew After Liveaboard Putri Papua Sinks

All the passengers and crew of the Putri Papua liveaboard vessel were rescued by the Indonesian Navy after the ship sank this week off the coast of Sorong, West Papua, Indonesia.

The vessel had experienced engine failure and messaged for help via WhatsApp, according to news reports.

By the time Indonesian naval ships had arrived on scene, the Putri Papua had sunk and everyone aboard — eight crew members and nine passengers, three Indonesians and six foreign nationals — had evacuated to life rafts. Two crew members were slightly injured.

The 53-meter/174-foot Putri Papua operated year-round in the Raja Ampat region of Indonesia, offering dive cruises ranging from seven to 10 nights, departing from and returning to Sorong.

Itineraries included diving in some of Raja Ampat’s most celebrated areas, such as Airborek, Wayag, Mansuar and Misool.

The Putri Papua was well-equipped for divers, featuring 10 gear stations, dedicated camera setup and charging areas as well as shower facilities on the dive platform. The boat also offered a mix of European and Indonesian cuisine, ensuring guests enjoy a variety of delicious meals throughout their journey.