Kids Sea Camp Updates Calendar Of Events

Kids Sea Camp has updated its events calendar, announcing several vacancies on upcoming trips in 2023 and 2024.

The available spaces are as follows:

Raja Ampat: week-long trip on the Arenui, from November 15-24, 2023. One cabin is available for two adults with a $1,000 discount.

Lembeh Resort: Critter Photo Workshop, two rooms are available on this adults-only trip from January 13-20, 2024. The trip also includes a pre-workshop time from January 10-13, plus an additional workshop extension on January 20-21, and finally, a relaxing post-workshop time on January 22-24, 2024.

Also, the Kids Sea Camp Calendar now features a land-based adventure in 2024, with a trip to see the mountain gorillas and great migration in Rwanda and Kenya, respectively. The trip runs from September 17-20, 2024 in Rwanda, and September 20-29, 2024 in Kenya.

