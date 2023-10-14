Kids Sea Camp Updates Calendar Of Events

Saturday, October 14, 2023
Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Kids Sea Camp the worlds best family dive adventure vacations
Kids Sea Camp has updated its events calendar, announcing several vacancies on upcoming trips in 2023 and 2024.

The available spaces are as follows:

  • Raja Ampat: week-long trip on the Arenui, from November 15-24, 2023. One cabin is available for two adults with a $1,000 discount.
  • Lembeh Resort: Critter Photo Workshop, two rooms are available on this adults-only trip from January 13-20, 2024. The trip also includes a pre-workshop time from January 10-13, plus an additional workshop extension on January 20-21, and finally, a relaxing post-workshop time on January 22-24, 2024.

Also, the Kids Sea Camp Calendar now features a land-based adventure in 2024, with a trip to see the mountain gorillas and great migration in Rwanda and Kenya, respectively. The trip runs from September 17-20, 2024 in Rwanda, and September 20-29, 2024 in Kenya.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

