If you’re a homebound underwater shutterbug, there’s still time to enter an underwater photography contest.

The Life Under Water Challenge competition is open through May 10th, 2020, and aims to celebrate incredible ocean photography and marine life conservation.

The contest is run by Positive Travel, an organization that aims to provide sustainable travel options. The company is providing three winners of the competition with stays at eco-friendly properties. The dates for the travel are yet to be confirmed, and will only be set once it is safe to travel again. The three luxurious stay destinations include:

Fontsanta Hotel Thermal Spa & Wellness, Mallorca.

Nobnocket Boutique Inn, Martha’s Vineyard.

Chateau St Pierre de Serjac, France.

You can find out more about the competition and how to enter here, or check out a video of the Life Underwater Challenge below.