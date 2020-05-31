Sunday, May 31, 2020
Video Of The Week

Lessons from Jeju | Freediving and Motherhood with Kimi Werner

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Video Of The Week
00:05:10

The Deepest Dive in Antarctica Reveals a Sea Floor Teeming With Life

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - The Deepest Dive in Antarctica Reveals a Sea Floor Teeming With Life
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:05:03

This Sea Creature Breathes Through Its Butt

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - This Sea Creature Breathes Through Its Butt
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:01:00

Every Dive Counts

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Every Dive Counts
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:02:34

Together For The Ocean

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Together For The Ocean
Read more
Video Of The Week
00:01:33

Plastic Dream

DeeperBlue.com -
We take a look at our Video Of The Week - Plastic Dream
Read more

This week’s video is from Patagonia.

Seven months pregnant and apprehensive of the effect motherhood would have on her career as a professional freediver, Kimi Werner took a trip to the island of Jeju in South Korea to meet her heroes, the haenyeo – a group of freediving and fishing women often regarded as Korea’s first working mother’s whose culture dates back centuries.

Expecting her first child, Kimi will explore how the haenyeo represents feminine strength and resilience as a self-sufficient sisterhood of diving mothers and grandmothers. As Kimi transitions from a solo underwater adventurist to a mother cultivating a family, she longs to learn from the haenyeo elders – many of which are well into their 70’s and continue to dive.

Join Kimi on her journey in Lessons from Jeju, where she gains a deeper understanding of what it means to pass on her own legacy and learns motherhood for a professional athlete isn’t a roadblock but instead a path forward.

Paralenz Video Of The Week

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage.  Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer.  You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,899FansLike
64,988FollowersFollow
2,262FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,528FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba DivingSpearfishing, and Diving Travel. We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US