Light Flight

This week’s video is from the creative geniuses that are Behind The Mask.

After a hiatus in 2020, Florian and the team at Behind The Mask are back with an epic video filmed with Freediver Nik Linder at the 42m Y-40 diving facility in Italy. In an other-worldly video that feels almost like it is filmed in outer space, the team have pulled off yet another stunning and creative video.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

