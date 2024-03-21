Thursday, March 21, 2024
Scuba Diving

Marine Archaeologists Find 10 Shipwrecks Off the Greek Coast Dating Back Thousands of Years

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Marine Archaeologists Find 10 Shipwrecks Off the Greek Coast Dating Back Thousands of Years (Photo credit: Greek Culture Ministry)
Marine Archaeologists Find 10 Shipwrecks Off the Greek Coast Dating Back Thousands of Years (Photo credit: Greek Culture Ministry)

Marine archaeologists have found 10 shipwrecks off the coast of the Greek island of Kasos, some of them dating back to the time of Homer.

In fact, Homer’s classic poem “The Iliad” even provided the underwater scientists with clues, since Kasos is mentioned in it as a trading area.

The shipwrecks found were determined to be as old as from 3,000 BCE all the way to World War II.

The scientists from Greece and other countries found ancient ships with goods from Spain, Italy, Africa and the coasts of Asia Minor.

More than 20,000 underwater photographs were taken, which were used to study and synthesize digital images of the wrecks and finds, providing a wealth of primary data to the international scientific community, according to the Greek Culture Ministry.

Among the artifacts found at depths ranging from 20m/66ft to 47m/154ft were: a Spanish amphora with a seal on its handle dated between 150-170 AD, drinking cups, Roman bottles of African origin and a stone anchor from the Archaic period.

Scientists also carried out the mapping and bathymetry of the Kasos-Karpathos reef and the Karpatholimnion area for the first time with the use of a side-scanning sonar.

For more info about the project, go to kasosproject.com or check out the video below.

Diving in Aegean ?istory

SourceKasos Project
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
108,684FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US