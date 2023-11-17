Nauticam Debuts a First: Full Frame Fisheye Zoom

Nauticam is gearing up to release the Fisheye Conversion Port (FCP), which converts the field of view to a fisheye zoom.

A fisheye zoom has never existed for a full-frame camera before. This means a 28-60mm zoom lens converts to a fisheye zoom lens with a respective 180–130 degree field of view. This innovation promises sharper images compared to a traditional dome port.

The FCP is a dry mount water contact optic that is compatible with the DSLR and mirrorless housings.

This will be available in the next few weeks for approximately US$4,500/~€4,150. Keep your eyes out, ordering begins soon.

For more info, go to www.nauticam.com.