Friday, November 17, 2023
DEMA Show CoverageUnderwater Imaging

Nauticam Debuts a First: Full Frame Fisheye Zoom

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

Nauticam Debuts Full Frame Fish Eye Zoom
Nauticam Debuts Full Frame Fish Eye Zoom

Nauticam is gearing up to release the Fisheye Conversion Port (FCP), which converts the field of view to a fisheye zoom.

A fisheye zoom has never existed for a full-frame camera before. This means a 28-60mm zoom lens converts to a fisheye zoom lens with a respective 180–130 degree field of view. This innovation promises sharper images compared to a traditional dome port.

The FCP is a dry mount water contact optic that is compatible with the DSLR and mirrorless housings.

This will be available in the next few weeks for approximately US$4,500/~€4,150. Keep your eyes out, ordering begins soon.

For more info, go to www.nauticam.com.

Nola Schoder
Nola Schoder
Nola discovered her love for breathing underwater in San Diego, CA where she is a regular diver. An underwater photographer, she is rarely diving without her camera as though it has morphed to her being. Being an avid traveler, scuba diving has multiplied her bucket list by infinity so when she’s not looking for a macro critter hidden on the reef, you can be sure she is plotting her next dive adventure.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,369FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US