The folks at Breatheology have scheduled a new seminar for this coming weekend in Florida.

Sean Coakley, who recently returned from Denmark training with Breatheology Founder Stig Severinsen, is now the only Global Master Instructor for the Breatheology team.

Coakley, owner of BreathFlo and Live Free Diving, is offering a one-day seminar — “Yoga for Freediving: Dryland Training for Improved Performance” — taking place in Vero Beach, Florida on Saturday, January 18th from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

More sessions in the USA during 2020 are in the works, according to Coakley.

This weekend’s seminar costs US$127, but Coakley is offering DeeperBlue.com readers a $30 discount. Just go to the seminar’s EventBrite page and type “deeperblue” in the discount code box.