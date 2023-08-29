Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Limits Freediver Andrea Zuccari Missing, Presumed Dead

By John Liang

Andrea Zuccari (Image via Facebook)
Andrea Zuccari (Image via Facebook)

Italian freediver Andrea Zuccari has gone missing while diving the waters off Sharm El Sheik, Egypt and is presumed dead.

According to Apnea Passion Italia, Zuccari was doing maintenance this week on the connection cables of a dive platform and had dived with tanks and an “aqua scooter” down to somewhere between 45 and 50 meters (148 to 164 feet), but never resurfaced.

The following day, search teams found parts of his dive gear, but Zuccari’s body hasn’t been found yet.

A wave of tributes has begun across social media.

?????Today is a RIP day ! A very bad day like you do no want to happen !Today is a very sad day for me but also to…

Posted by Darco Azarmaneche on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

In 2017, Zuccari set a national No Limits record of 185 meters/607 feet in Sharm Al Shaikh, Egypt.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

