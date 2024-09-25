Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Ocean Liner To Become World’s Largest Artificial Reef Off Florida Coast

By John Liang

-

SS United States (Image credit: Lowlova, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The former ocean liner SS United States is slated to become the world’s largest artificial reef.

The 990-foot/302-meter vessel, holder of the Blue Riband for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic by an ocean liner, was purchased earlier this month by Okaloosa County in northwest Florida.

The county plans to spend about US$9 million/~€8 million to prep and sink the ship less than 25 miles/40km offshore.

As a comparison, after the 888-foot/271-meter former warship USS Oriskany was sunk off Pensacola in 2006, the site has since attracted more than 10,000 divers per year and brought in an annual $3.6 million/~€3.2 million in direct spending.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

