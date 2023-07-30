Sunday, July 30, 2023
Ocean

Pacific Marine Heatwaves Cause Problems For Multiple Ecosystems

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Kelp forest, brown algae seaweed (Adobe Stock)
Kelp forest, brown algae seaweed (Adobe Stock)

Researchers have found that over the last decade, multiple Pacific Marine heatwaves have had a dire impact on the ecosystems of California’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

The devastating effects include mass die-off, migration and habitat loss, which feeds onto the land, causing local economic losses and more.

The report was spearheaded by UC Santa Barbara researchers and published in Global Change Biology. The researchers found that the heat waves didn’t discriminate, and areas were negatively affected whether they were designated as an MPA or not.

Commenting on the findings, lead researcher Joshua Smith, who is currently Ocean Conservation Research Fellow at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, stated:

“MPAs in California and globally offer numerous advantages, including heightened fish abundance, biomass, and diversity However, they were not originally intended to mitigate the consequences of climate change or marine heatwaves. We utilized no-take MPAs as a means of comparison to determine whether the protected ecological communities exhibited better resilience to the marine heatwave compared to areas where fishing activities took place.”

While Jenn Caselle, a researcher at UCSB’s Marine Science Institute and fellow researcher, added:

“The MPAs did not exhibit resistance or aid in the recovery of habitats or communities, regardless of the habitat type or taxonomic group.”

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,249FollowersFollow
2,712FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,810FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US