Monday, September 4, 2023
PADI and Bonaire Team Up For Bonaire Dive Week

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Shipwreck of the Hilma Hooker and scuba diver underwater in the caribbean sea of Bonaire
Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced that it is launching the first-ever Bonaire Dive Week in partnership with PADI.

The event is also in partnership with Buddy Dive Resort and is set to take place between September 23-30, 2023.

The week-long event will allow divers to explore the wonders of one of the world’s shore diving capitals. The packages include the following:

  • Up to 17 scheduled dives around the island.
  • Unlimited shore dives from Buddy Dive Resort
  • Seven nights accommodation.
  • Car rental for the duration of your stay.
  • Airport transfers, hosted meals, and more.

Commenting on the new program, Miles Mercera, the CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, stated:

“We are excited to host the first edition of Bonaire Dive Week in collaboration with PADI for a full seven days of diving, activities and exploring our island…Our precious nature and protected waters have become a playground for adventure lovers and this event will highlight our eco-efforts to sustain this beautiful environment and the diverse marine-life that lives here for generations to come. In collaboration with our partners, we are proud to open the doors and shores of Bonaire to bring divers together from all over the world for a truly special week.”

The weekly packages start at US$1,739/~€1,607/~£1,381, and you can find out more here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

