PADI, GoPro Announce New Specialty Course

GoPro and PADI this week announced a new specialty course designed to train divers how to best use GoPro’s family of action cameras.

The GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course will provide training on how to use GoPro cameras, accessories and the Quik video editing app.

According to PADI Worldwide Vice President of Growth and Marketing Lisa Nicklin:

“We created this course with GoPro to give scuba divers a new superpower that enables them to capture and share meaningful underwater adventures. Learning to dive will change your life forever. Learning to capture and share content with your GoPro will inspire others to do the same while also raising awareness and action to help heal our shared blue planet.”

With the new course, divers will learn how to:

Responsibly use GoPro cameras, accessories and mounts to capture photos and videos both above and beneath the surface

Enhancing their storytelling techniques

Editing and sharing content using the GoPro Quik video editing app

Promoting ocean and environmental stewardship and conservation while inspiring others to create positive ocean change.

GoPro’s Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications Rick Loughery said:

“Divers have been a big part of the GoPro community, using their GoPros to capture some of the most beautiful and inspiring images we’ve ever seen. Expanding our partnership with PADI will not only introduce GoPro to even more scuba divers, providing them with exciting new learning and adventure opportunities, it will also further GoPro’s mission to work with organizations that have a passion for ocean conservation.”

GoPro subscribers will receive 15% off PADI’s core Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water and Rescue Diver eLearning courses now through December 31, 2024 (details and registration here.

Additionally, GoPro is offering PADI Club members a 3-month free trial to the GoPro Quik video editing app.

For more information on using GoPro’s HERO12 Black and associated accessories for diving, check out GoPro’s diving + snorkeling page.