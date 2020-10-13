PADI Offering New Membership Renewal Plan

PADI is offering a new membership renewal plan for members who are impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization’s 2021 COVID Relief Membership Renewal Plan provides flexibility and options to best help PADI Members overcome the unique hardships they are currently facing as they move into the year ahead.

According to Drew Richardson, President and CEO of PADI Worldwide:

“In these unprecedented times when diving activity is down, providing needed relief and unsurpassed support to loyal PADI Members is job one. The PADI staff and I understand that every member’s story differs across 182 countries, and we are listening and adapting to demonstrate solidarity and togetherness as we go forward into recovery.”

PADI is extending the following COVID relief options for 2021 PADI Membership renewal:

• Option 1: 20% off auto renewal – PADI’s lowest renewal rate – when enrolled by 15 November 2020

• Option 2: 20% off one-time renewal when renewed online by 31 December 2020

• Option 3: Defer 75% of the membership fee to March 2021 by enrolling in the auto renewal payment plan on or before 15 November 2020

— 25% due in 2020 and the balance deferred until March 2021

— 2021 renewal fee is based on last year’s auto renewal price – with no price increase, no additional fees or interest

Other benefits included in the 2021 membership renewal plan are:

• 21 FREE digital learning products for PADI Instructors, and 19 FREE digital learning products for PADI Assistant Instructors and Divemasters to update their professional library

• No price increase on PADI training materials or merchandise through at least 1 April 2021

• All 2020 buying levels honored for 2021

• A PADI Gear™ gift voucher for all PADI Professional members renewed by 31 December 2020

• All existing benefits, services and support PADI Members have come to expect as part of the world’s best diver membership organization are in place and upheld.

Richardson added:

“We are also providing an option for any current PADI Member to temporarily pause membership, if needed, and easily reactivate it in the future. Our members mean everything to us and we know that together we are stronger and will lead the world to seek adventure and save the ocean.”