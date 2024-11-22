Peek Behind the Making of ‘Secrets of The Octopus’ with Cristian Dimitrius and Maxwel Hohn

At DEMA Show’s Resource Center, a snapshot session offered attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the National Geographic Disney+ three-part series “Secrets of the Octopus.”

Filmed across multiple locations with several octopus species over 18 months, the production involved over eight cinematographers and an international team.

Acclaimed underwater cinematographers Cristian Dimitrius and Maxwel Hohn shared insights into their unique filming techniques, challenges, equipment and logistics while presenting sequences they shot for the series.

Dimitrius, based in Brazil, focused on capturing an island octopus in shallow tidepools, showcasing its crab-hunting behavior. During a two-week shoot, his small crew used various specialized equipment and three different lenses to create an immersive storytelling experience.

Dimitrius combined wide shots, close-ups, split shots, and point-of-view perspectives to depict how the octopus interacts with its environment. One standout in his footage reveals an octopus using its eye muscles to squint above the waterline, seamlessly transitioning into an over/under shot that mimics the octopus’s perspective scanning the surface.

“I was the octopus,” Dimitrius quipped, emphasizing the importance of filming from a natural level to truly immerse viewers in the octopus’s world.

Hohn shared his experience filming the giant Pacific octopus in the temperate waters of Vancouver Island. Over 45 days in the field, Hohn faced challenging conditions, including unpredictable currents, visibility often as low as five feet, and chilly water temperatures of 7°C (40°F). Additionally, the giant Pacific octopus spends much of its time camouflaged in dens, making it a difficult subject to film.

Hohn explained the patience required to find the right octopus — one that didn’t see his team as a threat but instead displayed curiosity. Prepared with several equipment systems for different scenarios, Hohn aimed to capture unique shots that would reveal a deeper connection with the species that were also realistic. Partnering with local Krystal Janicki, known as the “octopus whisperer,” Hohn documented incredible and intimate interactions with the elusive giant Pacific octopus.

“Secrets of the Octopus” is streaming on Disney+. You can learn more about Cristian Dimitrius here and Maxwel Hohn here.