Poseidon Diving Systems Announces Firmware Update For M28 and SE7EN

By John Liang

Poseidon Diving Systems' Se7en Rebreather
Poseidon Diving Systems' Se7en Rebreather

Poseidon Diving Systems has announced a new firmware update is available for the company’s M28 dive computer and SE7EN rebreather.

The new firmware v 2.67 / 2.04 can be installed with Poseidon’s Reef app. Changes to the firmware include:

  • M28 Battery charging problem resolved
  • Improved battery monitoring
  • Problem with start-up delay resolved
  • Improved button detection

You can access the release notes for the new firmware update here.

Additionally, the user manuals have also been updated. You can find them here.

The Reef app is available on Apple’s iOS and Mac, as well as Android and Windows.

You can download the app here.

(Note: Poseidon says the Reef app for iOS doesn’t support firmware updates because of iOS restrictions on Bluetooth communication.)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

