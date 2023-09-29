Poseidon Diving Systems Announces Firmware Update For M28 and SE7EN

Poseidon Diving Systems has announced a new firmware update is available for the company’s M28 dive computer and SE7EN rebreather.

The new firmware v 2.67 / 2.04 can be installed with Poseidon’s Reef app. Changes to the firmware include:

M28 Battery charging problem resolved

Improved battery monitoring

Problem with start-up delay resolved

Improved button detection

You can access the release notes for the new firmware update here.

Additionally, the user manuals have also been updated. You can find them here.

The Reef app is available on Apple’s iOS and Mac, as well as Android and Windows.

You can download the app here.

(Note: Poseidon says the Reef app for iOS doesn’t support firmware updates because of iOS restrictions on Bluetooth communication.)