RAID Celebrates a Course Packed 2023 and A New Open Circuit 100 Course Release Scheduled for 2024

The folks at RAID are proudly reflecting on a remarkable year filled with successful course releases at DEMA Show, marking 2023 as a year of growth and innovation.

Among the standout programs introduced were the snorkeling program, the CCR Deco 100 and specialized courses in collaboration with renowned brands such as XCCR, Lungfish and the Ocean Reef Full Face Mask.

As we eagerly anticipate the coming year, Paul Toomer, vice president of product development and member relations, expressed his continual admiration for the exceptional quality of courses tailored for their membership base.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Toomer revealed that the Deco 100 Open Circuit course is poised to be a major highlight for 2024.

Learn more about RAID’s courses at diveraid.com and contact your local RAID Center for information on course schedules and pricing.