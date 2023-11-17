Friday, November 17, 2023
RAID Celebrates a Course Packed 2023 and A New Open Circuit 100 Course Release Scheduled for 2024

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

-

RAID at DEMA Show 2023
RAID at DEMA Show 2023

The folks at RAID are proudly reflecting on a remarkable year filled with successful course releases at DEMA Show, marking 2023 as a year of growth and innovation.

Among the standout programs introduced were the snorkeling program, the CCR Deco 100 and specialized courses in collaboration with renowned brands such as XCCR, Lungfish and the Ocean Reef Full Face Mask.

As we eagerly anticipate the coming year, Paul Toomer, vice president of product development and member relations, expressed his continual admiration for the exceptional quality of courses tailored for their membership base.

In a highly anticipated announcement, Toomer revealed that the Deco 100 Open Circuit course is poised to be a major highlight for 2024.

Learn more about RAID’s courses at diveraid.com and contact your local RAID Center for information on course schedules and pricing.

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brownhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

