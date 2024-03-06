Review Extra: Heavy Freediving Neckweight by Alchemy

As you may infer from my previous review of Alchemy Freediving neckweights, they are awesome.

For my earlier review, I ordered the heaviest model available at the time, which was 1.55kg/3.4lbs. I wanted to use it in the pool with a very light wetsuit and in open water with my 3mm – ideally without a weight belt. I use it every time I dive, but it’s not enough for the pool, and it’s still a bit light by itself with a 3mm. At 50cm it’s also longish around my neck with thinner suits.

‘I wish,’ I thought, ‘they made a heavier one and that it didn’t have to be quite so long.’

Enter the Alchemy ‘Heavy’ neckweight. It’s heavier, okay, but also wider—more weight for less length. And it’s silver, which goes with everything!

The wider form factor distributes the weight comfortably along the back of the neck without increasing drag. It also tends to shift less during vertical dives.

The silver color is good for visibility, reflecting at least as well as white, making it easier for your buddy to keep track of you in dark waters.

At 2kg/4.4 lbs, the heavy model is ideal for me in a 3 mil suit. In the pool, it’s a bit light for long, slow glides, but perfect as long as I maintain a speed of at least a meter a second or so.

For those unfamiliar, I’m including two categories under features – one for neckweights and one for the Alchemy Heavy.

General Benefits Of Neckweights

Take some (or all) of the load off the low back during surface intervals

Move the center of mass forward a bit – which helps stabilize the upper body when using a monofin

Closer to the center of buoyancy at the lungs – as opposed to the legs and hips, which tend to sink even without added weight.

Specific Benefits Of The Alchemy Heavy Neckweight

Wide form factor provides more weight without increased length

Slips less during vertical dives

Width distributes the weight across a larger surface area, making the neckweight more comfortable while maintaining a low profile.

Silver color has high visibility

The clip-free design is quickly and easily removed in the event of an emergency

Easily adjusted for fit

Extremely durable – Thick Silicone over a lead bar will not leak lead shot or break down like some other designs.

Conclusion

The Alchemy Heavy neckweight is a natural evolution of the already brilliant Alchemy neckweight series. Like its lighter brethren, it is an elegantly simple, efficient, and durable marriage of form and function. The Alchemy neckweights are a little pricey. However, properly cared for, they’ll last decades.

Specifications

Available Lengths: 40, 45, 50 cm

Available Buoyancy: 1 per length

Negative Buoyancy: From 1.8kg to 2.2kg

Color: Silver Grey Metallic

Material: Silicone Encapsulated Lead

Silicone Tensile Strength: 10 N/mm2

Silicone Density: 1.12 g/cm3

Logo: Engraved

Made in Greece (EU)

Price

Alchemy Heavy Neckweight: €100 EUR / £85 GBP / $110 USD

