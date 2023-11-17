Friday, November 17, 2023
DEMA Show CoverageScuba Diving

SCUBAPRO Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Limited-Edition G3 Dive Computer and Regulator

Nola Schoder
By Nola Schoder

-

SCUBAPRO Celebrates 60th Anniversary at DEMA Show 2023
SCUBAPRO Celebrates 60th Anniversary at DEMA Show 2023

SCUBAPRO is back at DEMA Show this year celebrating their 60th Anniversary.

As such, they are releasing two special, limited-edition anniversary items that come in a beautifully crafted box. These items feature red accents to pay homage to the early styles of SCUBAPRO products.

The MK25/S620 Ti regulator has a black tech coating and red trim. Only 1,963 units (the year the company was founded) are available for US$2,200/~€2,019.

The Galileo 3 (G3) is a new dive computer with a red dial. It’s a fully air-integrated,
watch-style version of the G2 and has the ability to connect to a phone. The G3 retails for US$1,963/~€1,800 (another tribute to their founding year). Only 500 were made.

The G3 is also available in the standard black dial for $1,300/~€ 1,193 and $1,650/~€1,514 with transmitter.

For more info, go to SCUBAPRO.com.

Nola Schoder
Nola Schoder
Nola discovered her love for breathing underwater in San Diego, CA where she is a regular diver. An underwater photographer, she is rarely diving without her camera as though it has morphed to her being. Being an avid traveler, scuba diving has multiplied her bucket list by infinity so when she’s not looking for a macro critter hidden on the reef, you can be sure she is plotting her next dive adventure.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,410FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,300FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US