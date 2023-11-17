SCUBAPRO Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Limited-Edition G3 Dive Computer and Regulator

SCUBAPRO is back at DEMA Show this year celebrating their 60th Anniversary.

As such, they are releasing two special, limited-edition anniversary items that come in a beautifully crafted box. These items feature red accents to pay homage to the early styles of SCUBAPRO products.

The MK25/S620 Ti regulator has a black tech coating and red trim. Only 1,963 units (the year the company was founded) are available for US$2,200/~€2,019.

The Galileo 3 (G3) is a new dive computer with a red dial. It’s a fully air-integrated,

watch-style version of the G2 and has the ability to connect to a phone. The G3 retails for US$1,963/~€1,800 (another tribute to their founding year). Only 500 were made.

The G3 is also available in the standard black dial for $1,300/~€ 1,193 and $1,650/~€1,514 with transmitter.

For more info, go to SCUBAPRO.com.