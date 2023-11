Scubapro will celebrate its 60th anniversary at this year’s DEMA Show with an exciting lineup of new products and equipment.

The company will be at Booth 829, which will be packed with the latest and greatest company products.

This year’s DEMA Show is at the Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center, Halls H-J, in New Orleans, Louisiana. It takes place November 14-17, 2023.

