Sunday, November 19, 2023
SEAC Launches New Fin Technology

By Nola Schoder

New SEAC fins at DEMA Show 2023
SEAC is launching their new FRC technology – Fully Responsive Compound – for freediving fins at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans.

It’s a softer and more reactive plastic. The result is a very flexible fin with a similar property of the carbon fiber composite, but not as fragile or at risk of structural deformation.

The material is used in the SEAC BM-30 Fins which also features short ribs to make them more flexible and reactive. The blade is angled at 30 degrees. This comes in two colorways: blue or green highlights.

The SEAC W-22 Fins have longer ribs, so are stiffer, and built at a 22-degree angle. The two colorways available are full black or with red highlights.

Both fins range in sizes from 4-5 (36/38) to 12-13 (46/48) and retail for US$169/~€155. They’re shipping now.

SEAC also showed off its new i50 Torch. The light is 2600 lumens with an adjustable beam (15 – 75 degrees). A new feature is the luminated crown around the pressure button that changes color to reveal the battery charge status at a glance.

The torch is rechargeable by a magnetic connector that easily attaches via cable without the need to dismantle. It’s available in black for $299/~€274.

SEAC produces all of their products in their solar-powered factory in Italy.

For more info, go to seacsub.com.

Nola discovered her love for breathing underwater in San Diego, CA where she is a regular diver. An underwater photographer, she is rarely diving without her camera as though it has morphed to her being. Being an avid traveler, scuba diving has multiplied her bucket list by infinity so when she’s not looking for a macro critter hidden on the reef, you can be sure she is plotting her next dive adventure.

