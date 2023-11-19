SEAC Launches New Fin Technology

SEAC is launching their new FRC technology – Fully Responsive Compound – for freediving fins at this year’s DEMA Show in New Orleans.

It’s a softer and more reactive plastic. The result is a very flexible fin with a similar property of the carbon fiber composite, but not as fragile or at risk of structural deformation.

The material is used in the SEAC BM-30 Fins which also features short ribs to make them more flexible and reactive. The blade is angled at 30 degrees. This comes in two colorways: blue or green highlights.

The SEAC W-22 Fins have longer ribs, so are stiffer, and built at a 22-degree angle. The two colorways available are full black or with red highlights.

Both fins range in sizes from 4-5 (36/38) to 12-13 (46/48) and retail for US$169/~€155. They’re shipping now.

SEAC also showed off its new i50 Torch. The light is 2600 lumens with an adjustable beam (15 – 75 degrees). A new feature is the luminated crown around the pressure button that changes color to reveal the battery charge status at a glance.

The torch is rechargeable by a magnetic connector that easily attaches via cable without the need to dismantle. It’s available in black for $299/~€274.

SEAC produces all of their products in their solar-powered factory in Italy.

For more info, go to seacsub.com.