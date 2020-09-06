Monday, September 7, 2020
SeaLife Introduces New Teaching Tools For The Micro 3.0

By Sam Helmy

Sealife Micro 3.0 in use
SeaLife has announced the release of two instructional videos to accompany its new Micro 3.0 underwater camera.

The videos were produced in cooperation with professional underwater photographer Brent Durand.

The instructional videos come in two parts, due to the sheer amount of content in them. They cover every aspect and feature of the camera, as well as taking it on a dive to offer tips and practical advice on using the Micro 3.0 in the water.

The videos are cleverly designed to cater to both beginner and experienced underwater photographers, with beginners benefiting from tips and tricks. In contrast, both experienced and beginner shutterbugs will benefit from going through the advanced features of the Micro 3.0.

The videos are titled “Great Pictures Made Easy,” and Part I can be found here, and Part II here.

